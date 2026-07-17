Puka Nacua Could be a Candidate for the Franchise Tag in 2027
Puka Nacua could be a candidate for the franchise tag in 2027 as he heads into the final year of his rookie deal in 2026. Based strictly on his production through his first three years in the NFL -- 313 catches, 4,191 yards and 19 touchdowns in 44 regular-season games -- the case can be made that the 25-year-old deserves to be the highest-paid WR. The former fifth-rounder in 2023 led the league with 129 catches for 1,715 yards and 10 touchdowns (all career highs) in 2025, and his 107.2 receiving yards per game led the NFL. Nacua's 313 catches are the fourth-most ever in a span of his first three seasons, behind only Justin Jefferson (324), Michael Thomas (321), and Amon-Ra St. Brown (315). Only Jefferson (4,825) has more receiving yards through three seasons than Nacua. Questionable off-the-field decisions last year have jeopardized Nacua's big-time payday in the future. He could still get a new deal before the start of the 2026 regular season, but it remains to be seen if the Rams are comfortable with that yet. Either way, Nacua is the unquestioned top fantasy wideout going into this season with veteran QB Matthew Stafford back for another campaign.
Source: CBS Sports Joel Corry
Source: CBS Sports Joel Corry