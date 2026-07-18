Keaton Wagler Scores 26 as Clippers Outlast Minnesota
Keaton Wagler put up 26 points on 9-for-19 shooting in Friday's 128-120 overtime win over the Timberwolves, adding four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block over 28 minutes. The No. 5 pick ended his Vegas run on a high after a rocky debut of seven points on 1-for-7 shooting against Sacramento. The Illinois product bounced back with 23 points against Utah, and this game showed the on-ball creator the Clippers envisioned. His shooting stayed streaky, going 2-for-7 from deep here, but Wagler has a clearer path to early minutes than most rookies, with a chance to play alongside Darius Garland.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA