Phil Mafah on the RB Bubble in Dallas Heading into Training Camp
Phil Mafah, Jaydon Blue, and Malik Davis as on the bubble heading into training camp this summer. Behind workhorse Javonte Williams, the Cowboys don't have a clear-cut favorite for the RB2 role, "which will create a fascinating battle in training camp and the preseason." The 23-year-old Mafah, who was a seventh-rounder last year out of Clemson, played in only one game and had five rushing attempts for 18 yards and a touchdown. He also caught both of his targets for 11 yards. He's fully healthy and looking to keep the momentum going after a strong offseason "in the eyes of his coaches." Harris writes that Blue has more natural ability than Mafah and Davis due to his explosive speed and receiving abilities, but he will have to win over the coaches after he showed immaturity as a rookie in 2025. Going into training camp, Mafah is only a hold in deep dynasty/keeper leagues as he battles for a depth role in Big D.
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris
Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram - Nick Harris