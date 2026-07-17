Derrick Henry Has Become a Sneaky Sleeper Option in Redraft Leagues
Derrick Henry turned in yet another highly productive season in 2025, recording 1,595 rushing yards and 16 touchdowns on 307 carries across 17 games. As he enters his age-32 season with nearly 15,000 career touches under his belt, the aging curve is an obvious red flag in Henry's profile. However, Henry has shown little sign of slowing down to this point in his career, and he should have a better offensive ecosystem around him in Baltimore this season after Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson missed four games due to injury in 2025. Henry has played in all 17 games in three consecutive seasons and recorded double-digit rushing touchdowns in eight straight campaigns. As long as he's on the field, Henry is a solid bet to provide top-12 fantasy production. At his current redraft ADP of RB13, Henry should be a draft-day target for fantasy managers.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller