Lan Larison to Battle for RB3 Job in New England This Summer
Lan Larison is expected to compete with Terrell Jennings for the RB3 role in training camp this summer behind TreVeyon Henderson and Rhamondre Stevenson, according to The Boston Globe's Christopher Price. Larison, 24, went undrafted last year out of UC Davis before latching on with the Patriots. He was unable to get on the field at all in 2025 due to a broken foot that he suffered in the preseason, spending the entire campaign on Injured Reserve. Now healthy, Larison will attempt to win a depth role in New England's backfield while also competing for playing time with rookie Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery. The 5-foot-11, 209-pounder has a real shot to win the RB3 job going into the start of the 2026 regular season in early September, but he can be ignored for now in single-year fantasy football leagues.
Source: The Boston Globe - Chrisopher Price
Source: The Boston Globe - Chrisopher Price