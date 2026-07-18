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A Healthy Joe Burrow is Still More Than Capable of Winning Leagues

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Jul 18, 2026, 9:26 AM ET

In an era where rushing quarterbacks rule the day, Cincinnati Bengals signal-caller Joe Burrow is one of the few true pocket passers still capable of delivering a QB1 finish. While he is not totally incapable of scrambling to move the chains, his 257 rushing yards in 2022 remain a career high, while his five rushing scores from that same season also look to be a bit of an outlier. Meanwhile, in his three healthy seasons, he's averaged 4,668 yards and 37 touchdowns through the air, twice finishing as a top-four fantasy quarterback. Obviously, those three healthy years only account for half of his career, with durability being his biggest knock since tearing his ACL as a rookie and missing at least seven games in two subsequent seasons. However, when things are going right in Cincinnati, as they appear to be heading into 2026, Burrow remains one of the elite fantasy difference-makers, and he enters his age-30 season as RotoBaller's QB5.--Patrick McGrath
Source: RotoBaller
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