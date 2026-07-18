Mason Taylor Has Fallen Off of Fantasy Draft Boards in 2026
Mason Taylor led the team in both targets and receptions, but he was unable to build upon some promising early-season momentum or truly take advantage of the opportunity presented by Garrett Wilson's absence. Taylor saw a combined 22 targets in a three-game stretch from Weeks 3 through 5 that made him a popular waiver wire pickup, but even in serving as the de facto number one receiving option for large swaths of the season, he topped five targets in a game only two more times and eventually landed on injured reserve with a neck injury. The Jets have since spent a first-round pick on Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq, whose athleticism and physicality stand out in stark contrast to Taylor, who finished his rookie season without a single forced missed tackle. Incapable of consistently producing for fantasy as the top tight end on the team with Wilson sidelined for much of the year, nothing about Taylor's year-two situation suggests a sudden turnaround is on the way, and he is going largely undrafted in 2026 redraft leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller