Ja'Kobi Lane a Redraft Sleeper to Target in 2026
Ja'Kobi Lane is entering his rookie season with a chance to carve out a role in his team's passing game immediately. Across 11 games at USC in 2025, Lane recorded 49 catches for 745 yards and four touchdowns. The Ravens have a clear WR1 in Zay Flowers, but the team received underwhelming production from current starting outside wideouts Rashod Bateman and Devontez Walker in 2025. Along with fellow rookie Elijah Sarratt, Lane could emerge as a key downfield target for Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson if he performs well in training camp and the preseason. Baltimore also has a new coaching staff in place entering 2026. New play-caller Declan Doyle could look to open up the team's passing game a bit more, which could lead to more fantasy production overall from Ravens wide receivers this season. As the WR95 by current redraft ADP, Lane could be a sleeper name for fantasy managers to target at the end of drafts
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller