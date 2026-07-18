Josh Jacobs a Risky Pick in Redraft Leagues Ahead of 2026
Josh Jacobs has been a consistently high-end fantasy contributor since joining the Packers in 2024, recording nearly 2,900 scrimmage yards and 30 touchdowns on 607 touches over the past two seasons. However, Jacobs' profile carries some uncertainty ahead of 2026, as he could be facing a league suspension after being arrested following a domestic disturbance in May. Even if Jacobs avoids missed time, he's entering his age-28 season and has already racked up a ton of mileage on his legs. Since entering the NFL in 2019, Jacobs has averaged over 300 touches per season. His efficiency fell off in 2025, as he averaged 4.0 yards per carry and 4.5 yards per touch after averaging 4.4 yards per carry and 5.0 yards per touch in 2024. At his current redraft ADP of RB17, Jacobs may be a player for fantasy managers to avoid in 2026.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller