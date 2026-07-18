Tony Pollard a Low-Upside Pick at Current Redraft ADP
Tony Pollard recorded 1,288 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns on 275 touches. By measure of per-game PPR scoring, Pollard finished the year as the RB30. The veteran back has been both durable and consistent in recent years, recording four consecutive seasons with at least 16 games played, 1,000 rushing yards, and 200 receiving yards. However, he's scored just 10 touchdowns across 33 career games as a Titan. While Tennessee's offense should continue to improve in 2026, it still profiles as a mid-tier unit at best heading into the year. Additionally, Pollard is now entering his age-29 season with over 7,500 career touches already under his belt. Tennessee has already shifted more of the backfield receiving workload to running back Tyjae Spears in recent seasons and also added a running back in the 2026 NFL Draft in Nicholas Singleton. As the RB28 by current redraft ADP, Pollard may have trouble paying off his draft-day price.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller