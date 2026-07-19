Marvin Harrison Jr. Falling Far Enough in Drafts to Make Him a Potential Value
Marvin Harrison Jr. as anything other than a disappointment after coming into the league with such lofty expectations. After recording the highest ADP ever seen by a rookie as the WR9 in 2024, Harrison fell to WR18 ahead of 2025 drafts and is currently coming off the board around WR36. While he is obviously trending in the wrong direction, he's now fallen to a spot in drafts where the ever-enticing allure of his physical tools could turn him into a value. While he was unable to develop the chemistry with quarterback Jacoby Brissett seen by Trey McBride or Michael Wilson, much of that was due to a series of injuries that kept him playing at well below 100% for much of the year. From the time that Brissett took over as starter in Week 6, Harrison saw a snap share north of 55% only four times, but he led the receiver room in targets in each of those contests. At RotoBaller's WR31, he represents a slight value from where he's being drafted, but if a new coaching staff can unleash his full potential, Harrison could prove to be a steal in 2026 drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller