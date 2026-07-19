Despite Falling Draft Cost, De'Von Achane Still a Top-Five Talent
De'Von Achane has fallen to RB10 by current ADP, making him a potential bargain in the opening rounds of drafts. While the offensive exodus from Miami looks bad on paper, it's important to remember that this was a bottom-eight unit in 2025 in terms of both yardage and points scored, and Achane still turned in the most consistent fantasy season of any running back in the league. As the only back to score double-digit points in every game of the fantasy season, he finished the year as the RB5, and with Malik Washington and tight end Greg Dulcich the most accomplished pass catchers behind him on the roster, Achane could easily lead the team in targets in 2026. While there is obvious risk in counting on a 191-pound back to string together his third straight healthy season, especially considering the workload he's projected to carry, the upside case could see him crack the top five once more, which is tremendous value for a player that robust drafters could potentially land as their second running back.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller