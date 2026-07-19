Pieces in Place for C.J. Stroud to See a Modest Fantasy Rebound
C.J. Stroud has seen those numbers drop in each subsequent season, passing for only 3,041 yards and 19 scores in 2025. When the Texans kick off training camp on July 29, it will be the next opportunity for Stroud to put the ugly finish of last year behind him, having thrown four interceptions while completing less than 43% of his passes in a season-ending playoff loss to the Patriots. While he is no longer a player to target in 2026 drafts, a more cohesive offensive line and continued growth from a young group of wide receivers could allow Stroud to re-enter the streaming conversation and provide a steady and predictable fantasy floor. 2025 draft picks Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel are expected to take more agency in the Texans' offense after each appearing in all 17 games as rookies, while the potential return of Tank Dell after a devastating 2024 leg injury would reunite Stroud with one of his favorite targets. At RotoBaller's QB23, Stroud is likely to begin the year on waivers in most single-quarterback redraft leagues, but an early-season schedule that includes games against the Bengals, Cowboys, and Titans could see him making an immediate, unexpected impact.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller