Justin Herbert Well-Positioned for a Fantasy Resurgence
Justin Herbert has become one of the most polarizing quarterbacks in the league in recent years, but for those who have always believed in his talent, the situation he now finds himself in makes him an obvious target in 2026 drafts. 2025 first-round pick Omarion Hampton comes into the year at full health after missing eight games as a rookie, as does an offensive line that played poorly enough through its own injury struggles to earn Herbert a token MVP vote. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel brings excitement into the building, and a heavy investment at both fullback and tight end should lead to more big-play opportunities through heavy play-action usage. Unable to crack the top nine since his QB2 finish of 2021, Herbert is well-positioned to rejoin the fantasy elite, and at RotoBaller's QB8, he can still be found in the middle rounds of single-quarterback drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller