Denzel Boston Has the Traits Needed to Overcome a Murky Situation
Denzel Boston with the 39th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, making him their second pick at the position after spending a first-rounder on KC Concepcion, and adding to an exciting group of young playmakers that includes 2025 rookies Harold Fannin Jr. and Quinshon Judkins. With veteran receiver Jerry Jeudy also still on the roster, Boston could struggle to make an immediate impact in an offense with lingering questions at quarterback. Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders will continue their battle for the starting job when the Browns gather for training camp at the end of the month, and while both players would be wise to lean on Boston's size and contested catch ability, particularly in the red zone, the reality is that the rookie will be competing for the fourth pass-catching role in what could be an underwhelming offense. While expectations should remain tempered for 2026, at RotoBaller's WR60, Boston at least has the traits to make him an intriguing dart throw in the closing rounds of drafts.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller