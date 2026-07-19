Kaytron Allen a Late-Round Dart Throw from an Unsettled Running Back Room
Kaytron Allen is the all-time leading rusher for the Penn State Nittany Lions, and when the Commanders gather for training camp at the end of the month, he'll have the opportunity to carve out a role in a room led by Jacory Croskey-Merritt and Rachaad White. Croskey-Merritt's 805 rushing yards and eight touchdowns led the team in 2025, while White signed a one-year deal through free agency after four up-and-down seasons with the Buccaneers. A lack of standout features allowed Allen to slip to the sixth round of the 2026 NFL Draft, but his proven production and a landing spot on what could ultimately still prove to be a wide-open depth chart made him an intriguing late-round flier in dynasty rookie drafts and give him a similar appeal in redraft leagues. If Allen can find meaningful work around the goal line, he'll have the opportunity to return value from his current ranking as RotoBaller's RB55.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller