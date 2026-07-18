Cedric Coward Sends Memphis to the Summer League Final
Cedric Coward scored 28 points in Saturday's 101-90 Summer League semifinal win over the Rockets, sending the Grizzlies to the championship game. He added six rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block over 28 minutes while shooting 9-for-19 from the field with four made threes. The No. 11 pick has been Memphis's most reliable perimeter scorer all week, reinforcing the case for a bigger role as a sophomore. Filling the box score around his scoring, Coward increasingly looks like a lead wing rather than a complementary piece, the kind of profile that carries real fantasy weight as his role grows.
Source: NBA
Source: NBA