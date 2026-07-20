Bobby Witt Jr. Starting for Royals on Monday
Bobby Witt Jr. (back) is starting at the 6 and will hit second in Monday's series opener against the visiting San Francisco Giants and right-hander Trevor McDonald, according to MLB.com. The Royals held Witt out of Sunday's series finale against the San Diego Padres as a precaution due to back tightness that he's experienced of late, but he will end up missing just one game. The 26-year-old former second overall pick in 2019 has not been himself so far in July, but he's still a must-start in traditional fantasy leagues now that he's back in action to start a new week. Overall, the three-time All-Star is hitting .280/.350/.451 with an .801 OPS, 13 home runs, 39 RBI, 30 stolen bases, and 51 runs scored across his 368 at-bats, but he's hitting just .200 (11-for-55) with a .532 OPS, one homer, two doubles, three RBI, seven runs scored, two steals, three walks, and 12 strikeouts in 13 games so far in July. Witt has never faced McDonald in his MLB career.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com