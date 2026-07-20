Curtis Mead Is a Top Waiver-Wire Bat
Curtis Mead reached base three times Sunday, July 19, going 1-for-3 with two walks, an RBI, a run, and his sixth steal in a 5-2 win over the Athletics. He is batting .256 with 17 home runs, 48 RBI, 47 runs, and six steals across 270 at-bats. July has been even better: 19-for-46 (.413) with three homers, nine RBI, 11 runs, and two steals. Yahoo still lists Mead at 47% rostered. That is hard to square with a regular third baseman who also qualifies at first and second, especially one producing this kind of power without selling out for it. Mead has an 11.4% barrel rate, 42.5% hard-hit rate, and .471 expected slugging percentage. RotoBaller has moved him into the 10-team range. He is not a speculative add anymore. He is one of the better hitters still available.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller