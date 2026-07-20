Joshua Baez Powering Up at Triple-A Memphis
Joshua Baez continued to build his case for a big league promotion. The power numbers for the talented outfielder look gaudy on the season for Memphis as he has racked up 29 homers and 79 RBI to go with 65 runs while hitting .245. Baez has a four-homer game to his name as he showed off his power potential. Baez, the No. 3 overall prospect in the Cardinals' system, could be a difference maker in fantasy circles over the second half of the season. The right-handed hitting, former second-round pick, is a proven power bat that can benefit the Cardinals and fantasy teams, he just needs an opportunity to play at the big-league level. If Baez is still available in your league, rush to the waiver wire to add him.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball