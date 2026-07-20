Seth Halvorsen Traded To Dodgers
Seth Halvorsen (shoulder) is being traded to the Los Angeles Dodgers for right-hander Nick Frasso and outfielder Landyn Vidourek. Halvorsen is on a rehab assignment after landing on the 15-day injured list July 4, retroactive to July 1, with right shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old has a 4.74 ERA, 1.95 WHIP, 15 walks, and 17 strikeouts in 19 innings. Ugly numbers, but his fastball averaged 100 mph in 2025, when he saved 11 games as a rookie. Los Angeles has no reason to rush him. Edwin Diaz is already on a rehab assignment, and Tanner Scott has been one of several late-inning options while Diaz is out. Halvorsen does not have a clean path to saves and can stay on waiver wires outside deep holds leagues until he is healthy and throwing more strikes.
Source: Jon Heyman
Source: Jon Heyman