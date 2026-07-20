Charlie Condon's Consistent Bat Could be Worth a Big-League Look
Charlie Condon has been producing at a high rate all season at Triple-A Albuquerque. The former first-round pick out of Georgia is tearing up the Pacific Coast League with 20 homers and 61 RBI in 82 games with a .286 batting average to go along with 75 runs scored. The first base/outfield prospect is ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Rockies' system and boasts a 55 overall hit tool and 55 overall power on the scouting scale. In fantasy baseball, the appeal of Colorado Rockies players is well-documented, and Condon would be a massive waiver wire addition if he is called up to the big leagues in the second half. A proven bat at age 23, Condon looks like a good option to be worth a shot in Colorado sooner rather than later. He should probably already be snatched up in fantasy leagues in anticipation of that opportunity.
Source: Minor League Baseball
Source: Minor League Baseball