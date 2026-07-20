Nick Gonzales Should Not Be Available in 12-Team Leagues
Nick Gonzales picked up two more hits and scored twice in Sunday's 7-1 win over Cleveland. He also homered in Saturday's opener and now sits at .311 with five home runs, 55 runs, 44 RBI, and four steals over 351 at-bats. Only 40% of Yahoo leagues have him rostered, a low number for a hitter who ranks third in the National League in hits. The average is doing most of the work here. Gonzales has only five homers and four steals, so this is not broad category juice. He keeps putting the ball in play, owns a .370 on-base percentage, and qualifies at second base, third base, and shortstop. Some pullback is possible, with a .282 expected average behind the .311 mark. Even then, this kind of useful, flexible bat belongs in 12-team leagues.
Source: RotoBaller
Source: RotoBaller