Ty France Continues to Torment Royals, Homers Twice in Sunday's Win
Ty France just sees the ball better when he's playing against the Kansas City Royals. France continued his torrid hitting against KC in the Padres' 19-2 blowout victory on the road on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium, going 2-for-6 at the plate with two home runs and five RBI to boost his season average to .275 and his OPS to .872. The 32-year-old veteran right-handed hitter hit a grand slam in the eighth inning and had a solo homer in the ninth to cap a rare offensive explosion for the Friars. The big performance from France extended his current hitting streak to seven games. During that span, he has four home runs, nine RBI, seven runs scored, and four multi-hit games as he continues to heat up during the summer. After the big day, France is hitting .275/.335/.537 with 14 home runs, 39 RBI, 28 runs scored, and a steal in his 243 plate appearances in his first year back in SD. He's been hot lately, but France has mostly been far too inconsistent with a limited power ceiling, which is why he's rostered in only 2% of Yahoo leagues. His .246 expected batting average also doesn't make him extremely attractive as a hitter to target in the second half.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com