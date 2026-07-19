Martin Perez is Expected to Return on Wednesday
Martin Perez (forearm) is expected to rejoin the starting rotation on Wednesday. On Saturday, manager Walt Weiss said Perez is likely going to be ready for the upcoming homestand beginning on Monday. If the Braves slot Perez into Wednesday's spot, that would give Chris Sale an extra day of rest. The veteran southpaw has been out since July 6 due to a left forearm contusion. So far this season, Perez owns a 3.54 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, and a 62/32 K/BB ratio across 18 games (14 starts) with the Braves. Perez lacks swing-and-miss stuff, but still offers low-end fantasy value. He's someone worth considering in deep leagues for fantasy managers seeking help in the pitching department.
Source: mlb.com
Source: mlb.com