Ronel Blanco to Make Season Debut on Monday
Ronel Blanco (elbow) will be activated off the Injured List ahead of Monday's game against the Miami Marlins. Blanco is set to take the mound and make his season debut during the series opener against Miami. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since having an internal brace procedure last June. He has been working his way back and building up his pitch count in the minor leagues. His return to the mound will move Tatsuya Imai to Tuesday, and shift Peter Lambert to Wednesday's series finale. Blanco hasn't pitched in a big league game since mid-May of 2025. Fantasy managers can't be sure what to expect from Blanco, but he could be someone worth adding in deep leagues.
Source: Matt Kawahara
Source: Matt Kawahara