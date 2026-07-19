JoJo Romero is Unlikely to Return in July
JoJo Romero (appendicitis) was placed on the 15-day Injured List on Friday. Romero is currently being treated for appendicitis and appears unlikely to return when first eligible. He could return on July 29, but it doesn't sound like he'll be ready to pitch until at least August. This news is probably going to impact his value ahead of the trade deadline on August 3. Romero has been arguably the best reliever in St. Louis this season. He owns a 3.35 ERA, 1.30 WHIP, and a 43/16 K/BB ratio across 44 appearances this season. Due to his lack of saves, Romero isn't someone who needs to be rostered in most fantasy formats that don't count holds.
Source: stltoday.com
Source: stltoday.com