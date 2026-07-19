Jasson Dominguez, Spencer Jones Emerging as Yankees Trade Chips Ahead of Deadline
Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones are reportedly among the club's top trade assets ahead of the upcoming deadline. Jones was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on July 4 after slashing .233/.317/.370 with a .687 OPS in 30 games this season. Dominguez has also struggled to find consistent production, hitting .231/.267/.399 with a .666 OPS after posting a .719 OPS across 123 games last year. Despite the disappointing results, both young outfielders still offer significant long-term offensive upside. With the Yankees battling for first place in the AL East, the organization appears willing to move young talent in exchange for immediate help in its pursuit of a postseason run.
Source: Francys Romero
Source: Francys Romero