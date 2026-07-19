Ryan Helsley is Moved to 60-Day Injured List
Ryan Helsley (elbow) was transferred to the 60-day Injured List on Sunday. Helsley has been on the shelf since July 3 due to right-elbow discomfort. The right-hander is currently dealing with inflammation around his UCL. The O's are currently having Helsley rest before they hopefully ramp him up soon. The decision to move Helsley to the 60-day IL clears a spot on the 40-man roster for catcher Sam Huff. Tyler Wells and Andrew Kittredge should continue splitting up the save chances in Baltimore. Helsley is unlikely to contribute again until late August or September.
Source: Baltimore Orioles
Source: Baltimore Orioles