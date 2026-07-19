Casey Mize Pulled Early on Sunday With Groin, Wrist Injuries
Casey Mize (groin, wrist) was pulled from his start early on Sunday in a loss to the Los Angeles Angels with groin tightness and a wrist issue after being hit by a comebacker, according to Chris McCosky of The Detroit News. Mize will have more rehab and tests on his groin, but he said he left the game as a precaution. The 29-year-old only made it through 3 1/3 innings on Sunday, allowing an earned run on five hits while walking one and striking out five for a no-decision. He was pulled in the fourth inning after he was hit by a groundball off the bat of Angels outfielder Jo Adell in the left hand/wrist, but Mize had already been feeling tightness in his groin at that point. Mize should be considered day-to-day for now, and although his injuries don't appear to be very serious, his next scheduled start against the division-rival Kansas City Royals on Friday, July 24, should be considered up in the air. He's already missed time in 2026 due to injury, but Mize is currently in the midst of his best year as a pro, coming into his start on Sunday with a 2.79 ERA (2.69 FIP) and 0.99 WHIP with 77 K's and 18 walks across his 14 starts.
Source: The Detroit News - Chris McCosky
Source: The Detroit News - Chris McCosky