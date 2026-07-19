Andres Munoz Regaining Form, Emerging as Second-Half Fantasy Target
Andres Munoz has built positive momentum entering the second half of the season after overcoming a difficult start. Over his last 30 appearances, Munoz has posted a 2.86 ERA and a 1.09 WHIP, looking much more like the All-Star reliever fantasy managers saw in 2024 and 2025. His season numbers have improved to a 3.96 ERA and a 1.21 WHIP, putting him in position for a strong second half. Munoz has consistently shown the ability to dominate hitters with his elite arsenal, and his recent stretch suggests he is returning to that level. Fantasy managers should remain confident in the 27-year-old as a high-upside reliever for the remainder of the season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com