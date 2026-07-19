Stephen Kolek Gets Placed on 15-Day Injured List
Stephen Kolek (personal) was reinstated from the family medical leave list on Sunday. He was immediately placed on the 15-day Injured List due to a right flexor strain. It sounds like Kolek suffered the injury during a rehab outing with Triple-A Omaha on Saturday. It's unclear how long Kolek is going to be sidelined with this issue. The right-hander hasn't made an appearance with the big league club since July 2. This season, Kolek owns a 4.50 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, and 34/12 K/BB ratio across 10 starts this season. There is no timetable available for Kolek, but he likely won't be back until some point in August.
Source: Kansas City Royals
Source: Kansas City Royals