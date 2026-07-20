Nolan McLean Dominates the Phillies on Sunday
Nolan McLean had a dominant performance over the division-rival Philadelphia Phillies in Sunday's 6-1 victory on the road at Citizens Bank Park, throwing six shutout innings with only two hits allowed, two walks, and a season-high 10 strikeouts to pick up his seventh victory of the 2026 season and drop his ERA to 3.34 on the year. The 24-year-old is now 7-6 on the season with a 1.09 WHIP, 135 strikeouts, and 41 walks in 113 1/3 innings pitched across his 20 starts in his first full MLB season after he went 5-1 with a 2.06 ERA, 1.04 WHIP, and 57:16 K:BB in 48 innings over his first eight starts last year. Since surrendering six earned runs to the Chicago Cubs on June 24, McLean has righted the ship, going 3-1 with a 0.75 ERA (1.81 FIP), seven walks, and 29 strikeouts in his last 24 innings pitched over his last four starts. The former third-rounder in 2023 out of Oklahoma State University will have a tough challenge to keep his strong run of form going in his next scheduled outing versus the Los Angeles Dodgers this weekend. He pitched well in his first meeting with L.A. on April 14, though, allowing just one earned run with two walks and eight strikeouts in seven innings for a no-decision.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com