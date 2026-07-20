Ryan Zeferjahn Earns Save for Angels, Emerging as Worthy Stash Option
Ryan Zeferjahn earned the save for the Angels on Sunday, allowing one run on one hit and no walks or strikeouts to convert his third save of the season on five opportunities. Zeferjahn allowed a solo home run to Riley Greene, but was able to avoid any additional damage. On the season, Zeferjahn has a 4-3 record, 3.91 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, three saves, and seven holds on the season; however, this was his first save since June 12. The underlying data supports Zeferjahn's campaign, evidenced by his 3.14 xERA and .160 xBA, and he has elite swing-and-miss stuff with a 34.2 percent whiff rate and 31.8 percent strikeout rate. His control, on the other hand, has been awful: 15.2 percent (fourth percentile). Zeferjahn's main competition for saves is Kirby Yates, who has converted on three of his six save opportunities and has a 3.74 ERA. Ironically, Jordan Romano, who was cut by the team months ago, still leads the team in saves with four. The Angels have only recorded 12 saves on the season, but as far as who is getting the next one, Zeferjahn is clearly in the mix with Yates. In deeper formats, if you are struggling for saves, Zeferjahn should be on your radar.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com