Yoshinobu Yamamoto Tosses Complete Game Against Yankees
Yoshinobu Yamamoto saved the team's bullpen. Yamamoto went the full nine innings in the 8-2 victory, allowing two earned runs on four hits (one homer) while walking none and striking out seven to win his 10th game of the season. He threw 69 of his 102 pitches for strikes in what was the first regular-season complete game of his career. The 27-year-old bounced back nicely after he allowed a season-high six runs to the division-rival Arizona Diamondbacks on July 11 in his last start of the first half of the season. Yamamoto now has a sharp 2.78 ERA and 0.88 WHIP with 113 strikeouts and 25 walks in 119 2/3 innings on the season. He is as good as they come, allowing two runs or fewer in 12 of his 18 starts in 2026. Yamamoto will be an absolute must-start in all fantasy baseball leagues in his upcoming matchup against the New York Mets this weekend. In his first meeting with the Mets all the way back on April 14, Yamamoto allowed just one earned run with one walk and seven strikeouts in 7 2/3 innings for a no-decision.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com