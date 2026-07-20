Erik Miller Emerging as a Potential Closing Option For the Giants
Erik Miller has put together a nice season so far in 2026, with a 3.18 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, and 40 strikeouts in 28 1/3 innings pitched (33 appearances). Miller has some of the most unhittable stuff in MLB, evidenced by his .186 xBA (95th percentile) and 84.2 mph average exit velocity (99th percentile), but his control is the worst in MLB, with a 16.1 percent walk rate (first percentile). Therefore, with Miller, you have to assume he will not help you in the WHIP category. Miller has primarily been deployed as a high-leverage, lefty specialist for the Giants, but his role of late has expanded, and he has even earned a few save opportunities (three on the season). In addition to his two saves, Miller also has 10 holds on the year, and due to his electric stuff, he is someone who has the upside to take over as the Giants' primary closing option, but for now, Miller should not be considered must-roster, more so someone to keep an eye on over the latter part of the season.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com