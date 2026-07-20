Kemp Alderman Continues to Make the Case for an MLB Debut
Kemp Alderman continues to show well at Triple-A Jacksonville after a slow start to the year. The Marlins' eighth-ranked prospect hit just .197 over the season's first 19 games, but in the 42 games since then, he's batting .331. All in all, including the 20 games he spent at Triple-A last season, the former second-round draft pick is slashing .297/.365/.549 for the Jumbo Shrimp, with 20 home runs and eight steals across a combined 81 contests. With hard-hit rate, barrel rate, average exit velocity (EV), and max EV all coming in at 93rd percentile or better, it seems the only thing holding him back is a high chase rate (19th percentile) and a high strikeout rate (15th percentile). If he can show improvement in that area, the sooner he may get the call to the majors, but even if he doesn't, a debut in the big leagues before the year is out seems inevitable. Fantasy managers with an NA spot in 14-team leagues and deeper could consider stashing the 23-year-old for his power upside.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com