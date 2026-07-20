George Klassen Firmly on Stash Radar After 11-Punchout Effort
George Klassen turned in his best outing of the season on Sunday, punching out 11 of the 23 batters he faced over six innings, yielding just one earned run on two hits and three walks. It comes on the heels of arguably his worst outing of the season, in which he allowed four earned runs on six hits and three walks over 4 1/3 innings of work while failing to strike out a single batter. The up-and-down season has led to a mediocre 4.25 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, and an 8.5 percent K-BB%, but an 11-strikeout performance should put him back on the stash radar for fantasy. If the Angels' fourth-ranked prospect can string together a couple of good performances, he could be back in the big leagues by mid-August, so it's worth monitoring his progress from here.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com