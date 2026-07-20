Michael Petersen Seeing Value Soar in Miami Bullpen Amid Primary Closer's Struggles
Michael Petersen has been excellent this season with a 2.91 ERA, 0.99 WHIP, 17 holds, and 51 strikeouts in 43 1/3 innings pitched (41 appearances). Peterson has primarily worked in the eighth inning of games, and at times the seventh inning to escape jams, and is the go-to guy for the Marlins to bridge the gap to Pete Fairbanks, whom the Marlins brought in on a one-year deal to close out games for the Fish. Fairbanks has struggled mightily this season, with a 7.42 ERA and 1.52 WHIP, and although he has converted on 13 of his 16 saves, he blew the save and took the loss on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on two hits, one walk, and one strikeout. At some point, the Marlins are going to need to move on from Fairbanks if he continues to struggle. The Marlins are sitting at 52-48 and are currently tied for the last spot in the NL Wild Card race, and can't afford any more hiccups. Peterson has clearly been more productive this season, so fantasy managers proactively looking to get ahead and grab a potential closer in the near future may want to look at grabbing Peterson.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com