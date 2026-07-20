Austin Riley Could be Breaking Out of his Funk After Two-Homer Game
Austin Riley has been a big disappointment so far in 2026, but he has shown a bit more power so far in July, and he went 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, four RBI, and a strikeout in Sunday's 8-5 win over the visiting Texas Rangers. The 29-year-old right-handed slugger is still hitting just .217/.296/.361 with a .657 OPS, 12 home runs, 47 RBI, 43 runs scored, and six stolen bases in his 355 at-bats on the season after the big performance, which shows you just how much he has struggled in his eighth year in the big leagues. The big game on Sunday was Riley's second multi-homer game of the year and the 10th of his career. He has now homered three times in his last three games, and Riley is batting .273 (15-for-55) with four home runs, a double, 10 RBI, 10 runs scored, and two stolen bases in 15 games and 62 plate appearances in July. It's been nice to see Riley pick things up a bit so far this month, but we'd caution fantasy managers looking to buy low on him since he's sitting with an expected batting average of .209 and an xwOBA of .298 (wOBA of .293).
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com