Drake Baldwin Stays Hot in July With Two Homers, Five Hits on Sunday
Drake Baldwin is one of the hottest hitters in baseball in the month of July, and that continued on Sunday in the team's 8-5 win over the visiting Texas Rangers at Truist Park. Baldwin went 5-for-5 at the plate with two home runs and three RBI as the leadoff hitter to boost his season average to .276 and his OPS to .843. The 25-year-old left-handed-hitting backstop is now hitting .368 (21-for-57) with a 1.050 OPS, four home runs, 15 RBI, 12 runs scored, and a stolen base in 15 games in July to raise his season slash line to .276/.362/.481. Baldwin has also homered three times in his last three games. It has been nice to see for the Braves and fantasy managers alike after Baldwin struggled to a .063/.100/.125 slash line, one homer, an RBI, three runs scored, one walk, and 22 strikeouts in 12 games in June after returning from a stint on the injured list. His two-homer game on Sunday against Texas was the second multi-homer game of his career, and it was also the first time in his career with at least four hits. It's safe to say Baldwin is now back in the flow offensively, and he could be a difference-maker in fantasy leagues in the second half.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com