Josh Bell an Under-the-Radar Power Threat in Deeper Leagues
Josh Bell has cooled off a bit since homering four times in a five-game stretch at the end of June and beginning of July, but he can still be a useful power bat for fantasy managers in deeper leagues. Overall, the 33-year-old left-handed slugger has hit .249/.307/.424 with a .731 OPS, 13 home runs, 60 RBI, 48 runs scored, and a stolen base in 97 games across 387 plate appearances in 2026 in his 11th year in the league and first with Minnesota. He hasn't homered since a two-homer game on the Fourth of July against the New York Yankees, but Bell is still batting .280 (14-for-50) with an .897 OPS, three home runs, four doubles, six RBI, and six runs scored in 13 games and 56 plate appearances so far in July. Bell doesn't strike out a ton (21.7%) and only 18.9% in his career, but he's also walking at a career-low 7.5% clip, which hasn't made him much of a fantasy asset for much else besides some moderate power and run production. The left-handed slugger is currently rostered in just 23% of Yahoo leagues.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com