River Ryan Still Worth Stashing Amid Stint on Injured List?
River Ryan (hamstring) has been sidelined since late June with a hamstring injury and is still without a clear return timetable. The Dodgers have stated that they don't believe it is a serious injury, but appear to be taking it very slow with their top-ranked pitching prospect. Right now, the Dodgers aren't in need of an arm, and Blake Snell is nearing a return from the injured list, so there is no need to rush Ryan along. The team would want to make sure he's healthy for more meaningful games, potentially in August and September, not to mention the right-hander missed all of 2025 recovering from Tommy John, so they likely wanted to limit his workload anyway. The 27-year-old debuted with the team back in 2024 with good results, and was poised for another promotion before the hamstring injury, pitching to a 2.81 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, and a 24.6 percent K-BB% over his first seven starts before an eight-run meltdown in his final start prior to hitting the IL. Once he makes a return to the mound and shows he's back to early-season form, the right-hander could become a stash candidate for fantasy again, but for now, there's no need to stash him.
Source: MiLB.com
Source: MiLB.com