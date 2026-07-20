Tyler Stephenson Heating Up in July, Hits Two Homers Against Rockies
Tyler Stephenson took advantage of the thin air in Denver in Sunday's series finale in the team's 9-6 win over the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field to go 3-for-4 at the plate with two home runs, a double, and three RBI to boost his season average to .247 and his OPS to .721. Stephenson is now hitting .247/.325/.396 on the season with a .720 OPS, eight home runs, 27 RBI, and 20 runs scored in 75 games played and 265 plate appearances in his seventh year in the majors with the Reds. He has missed more time with injury in 2026 but has been heating up in July, going 13-for-35 (.371) with two home runs, two doubles, three RBI, and three runs scored in just 10 games and 36 plate appearances. Since the start of June, Stephenson has hit .319 (30-for-94) with an .866 OPS, four homers, five doubles, 10 RBI, and nine runs scored in 29 games across 101 plate appearances. When healthy, the 29-year-old starting catcher can provide above-average power at the weak catching position at a hitter-friendly home ballpark.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com