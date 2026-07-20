Jul 20, 2026, 9:18 AM ET

Chicago White Sox closer earned his fifth save of the season yesterday in Chicago's 3-0 win over the Toronto Blue Jays. The save did not come without any drama, as Taylor allowed two hits but escaped the inning. Taylor has now earned a save in three out of his last four appearances dating back to July 4, and Seranthony Domínguez, on the other hand, has not earned a save since June 14. Taylor has been the significantly more effective pitcher this season, with a 2.74 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, and 33.2 percent strike rate. He has been missing bats at an elite rate, with a 34.8 percent chase rate and a 30.3 percent WHIP rate. Under the hood, Taylor's surface data is fully supported, evidenced by his .183 xBA and 2.39 xERA. Taylor is a must-roster player, and given his recent success and the state of closers in MLB right now, he is now working up his ranks to become a must-start closer.