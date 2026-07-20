Logan Gilbert Keeps Strong Run Going With 10 Strikeouts on Sunday
Logan Gilbert continued a strong recent run on the mound by picking up his eighth win of the season in the team's 6-3 victory on Sunday over the visiting San Francisco Giants, allowing three earned runs on four hits (one homer) while walking one and striking out a season-high 10 batters in six innings of work. The 29-year-old has given up 14 runs with 52 strikeouts and only eight walks in 46 1/3 innings in his last seven starts, and he's gone at least six innings in all of those outings. Sunday was Gilbert's second time reaching double-digit punchouts this season. The former 14th overall pick in 2018 out of Stetson University is now 8-6 in 2026 with a 3.38 ERA, 0.98 WHIP, and 129:25 K:BB in 120 innings pitched across his 20 starts. Although his underlying metrics suggest some regression coming in the second half, Gilbert is a firm starting pitcher hold in most fantasy leagues with a strong upcoming matchup coming against the division-rival Texas Rangers. He's gone 0-2 in his two previous starts this year against Texas, but he's only allowed four earned runs with a walk and 12 strikeouts in 11 1/3 innings pitched.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com