Tanner Scott's Waiver Appeal Could be Coming to an End Soon
Tanner Scott has bounced back nicely in 2026 in his second year with the club after a disastrous first season in which he had a 4.74 ERA and 1.26 WHIP with 60 strikeouts and 18 walks in 57 regular-season innings on his way to 23 saves for the Dodgers. Scott has gone 1-3 this year, but he's been much better with a 2.50 ERA (2.29 FIP), 0.76 WHIP, 14 saves, 51 strikeouts, and only five walks in 39 2/3 innings pitched out of the bullpen. Although he's still only rostered in 54% of Yahoo leagues, he's been a nice pickup for those who scooped him up after Edwin Diaz (elbow) landed on the injured list early on. Since June 11, Scott has allowed just three earned runs with two walks, 19 strikeouts, eight saves, one blown save, and a hold for L.A. He should continue to be a valuable late-inning option for the Dodgers the rest of the way, but with Diaz nearing a return from elbow surgery, save opportunities for Scott figure to dry up sooner rather than later. There's still value to be had from Scott's career-best 34.7% strikeout rate, and more holds should be coming his way.
Source: Baseball Reference
Source: Baseball Reference