Cole Carrigg a Must-Add Player in Five-Outfielder Formats
Cole Carrigg has had a nice start to his MLB career, slashing .288/.371/.529 with four home runs, two stolen bases, 26 runs scored, and 23 RBI. He has flashed both power and speed, and plays his home games in the friendliest ballpark in all of MLB (Coors Field). Carrigg has also demonstrated a strong eye at the plate, evidenced by his 11.2 percent walk rate and 20.8 percent strikeout rate, which for a rookie is not bad at all. Under the hood, the data show some regression (.333 xwOBA, .252 xBA); however, in five-outfielder formats, he has demonstrated good power (evidenced by his four home runs since his June 9 call-up, 90th-percentile sprint speed, and two stolen bases). Carrigg is likely rostered in most deeper formats, but fantasy managers who see him out there in five outfield leagues should look to target him, as the Rockies will likely be sellers at the deadline and let the young kids play.
Source: MLB.com
Source: MLB.com