AJ Smith-Shawver Pitches Well During Rehab Outing
AJ Smith-Shawver (elbow) took the mound for a rehab start with Triple-A Gwinnett on Saturday. It went well as Smith-Shawver tossed 4.1 scoreless innings, allowing four hits, while striking out five batters. He threw 72 pitches and touched nearly 100 mph on his fastball at one point. Smith-Shawver is currently working his way back from Tommy John surgery, which he underwent in June of last year. He's expected to make a couple more rehab outings before rejoining the Braves rotation. The 23-year-old could be an option for the Braves in early August. Smith-Shawver could be worth stashing for fantasy managers who are desperate for pitching help.
Source: milb.com
Source: milb.com