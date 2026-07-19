Samuel Basallo Exits Early with Right Shoulder Discomfort
Samuel Basallo (shoulder) was removed to make an early exit from Sunday's game against the Houston Astros. Basallo appears to have tweaked his shoulder during his lone at-bat of the game in the second inning. Basallo was ultimately pulled from the game in the bottom half of the inning due to right shoulder discomfort. The O's are likely to have Basallo undergo further testing to determine the severity of the injury. Sam Huff took over behind the plate and could see increased playing time if Basallo misses time. Adley Rutschman and Huff would split up the time behind the plate if Basallo lands on the Injured List. Fantasy managers should check back on Monday for another update on his status.
Source: Roch Kubatko
Source: Roch Kubatko